Delhi: Over 10 rounds of firing reported in Subhash Nagar area, two injured | Watch

Delhi Subhash Nagar firing incident: Two persons were injured after several rounds of firing took place in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area on Saturday night.

According to Delhi police, more than 10 rounds of firing were reported in Subhash Nagar. Security forces have been deployed at the spot.

