  4. Delhi: Over 10 rounds of firing reported in Subhash Nagar area, two injured | Watch

Heavy police force was deployed on the spot after the firing incident.

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2022 7:49 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI

2 injured in firing in Delhi's Subhash Nagar, security deployed

Highlights

  • 2 injured in firing in Delhi's Subhash Nagar
  • Heavy security deployment in the area
  • More than 10 rounds were fired in the incident

Delhi Subhash Nagar firing incident: Two persons were injured after several rounds of firing took place in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area on Saturday night. 

According to Delhi police, more than 10 rounds of firing were reported in Subhash Nagar. Security forces have been deployed at the spot.

