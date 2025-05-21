Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight that made emergency landing due to turbulence had five TMC leaders onboard The aircraft, operating as IndiGo flight 6E 2142 (registration VT-IMD), ran into bad weather while en route to Srinagar and was declared an "Aircraft on Ground" (AOG) after landing — a status used for planes that require inspection before further operations.

New Delhi:

The Delhi to Srinagar flight that made an emergency landing following severe turbulence carried five Trinamool Congress leaders, among 227 passengers, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi revealed on X.

Five TMC leaders - Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Derek O'Brien, Mamata Thakur and Manas Bhuiyan - were onboard in the aircraft, Chaturvedi revealed. She added that all five leaders are fine and also praised the pilot for 'keeping calm despite the storm and safeguarding everyone on the flight.'

The aircraft, operating as IndiGo flight 6E 2142 (registration VT-IMD), ran into bad weather while en route to Srinagar and was declared an "Aircraft on Ground" (AOG) after landing — a status used for planes that require inspection before further operations.

Notably, the Airports Authority of India also confirmed that all the passengers of the aircraft are safe. "All aircrew and passengers are safe, and the aircraft has been declared AOG by the airline,” an official of the Airports Authority of India said.

IndiGo also issued a statement following the incident stating that the flight encountered hailstorm during its journey. "IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritizing their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance," the flight operator said in a statement. The incident drew attention to the unpredictable weather conditions affecting flight operations in the region.