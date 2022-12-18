Speeding car loses control, rams into three children on Delhi footpath | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@ANI CCTV video shows people rushing to help the children.

In a shocking incident, a man lost control of his speeding car and rammed into three children standing on the curb of Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9 am near the Lilawati school when 30-year-old Gajendra lost control of his Brezza car and ran it over the curb hitting the children standing there.

A CCTV video that has now gone viral shows the driver losing control of the car and ramming into children. Upon seeing this, the people standing nearby rushed to the spot.

The police said that two children aged 10 and 4 years are out of danger while another aged 6 years is under observation.

"Two of the children had received minor injuries while the third continues to be in a critical condition," a Delhi Police official said.

The police said that both the car and driver are in police custody while legal action has been initiated against the driver.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: 11 students injured as science project explodes during exhibition in Ghatshila | Watch

ALSO READ | Delhi woman hits man with slippers in mahapanchayat whose son married her daughter | WATCH

Latest India News