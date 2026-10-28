Delhi SIR row Supreme Court questions Form 6 requirement for existing voters, seeks EC response in two weeks

New Delhi:

In the Delhi electoral roll matter, the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned why voters already included in the 2026 electoral roll are being required to fill out Form 6—a form intended exclusively for first-time voters. The Supreme Court has directed the Commission to file a response within two weeks. Approximately 4.3 million (43 lakh) names have been removed from the draft electoral roll, either because they were missing or because the individuals were relocated elsewhere.

The Election Commission has assured the Supreme Court that it will consider accepting forms submitted after the deadline, and that the October 30 cutoff date could be extended if necessary.

Supreme Court says Form 6 is intended for first-time voters

During the hearing, the Supreme Court stated that Form 6 is intended for first-time voters and the individuals already included in the 2026 electoral roll who have merely changed their address should be permitted to fill out Form 8 and they should not be required to declare that they were never previously registered as voters. Being away for a month or two for work-related reasons should not be interpreted as a permanent change of residence by the voter, the court observed.

The Supreme Court also noted that there may be individuals who have not moved at all but failed to receive the electoral enumeration form; a solution must be provided for such cases. The Court questioned whether an individual’s right to vote would be permanently forfeited simply because they failed to submit the form on time.

The Court emphasised that, pending the finalisation of the electoral roll, applications should not be rejected solely on the grounds of late submission.

SC says EC should not place excessive emphasis on a strict deadline

Given that elections are not imminent in Delhi, the Supreme Court suggested that the Election Commission should not place excessive emphasis on a strict deadline; the timeline could be extended.

The Supreme Court pointed out that many labourers, street vendors, and daily-wage workers in Delhi frequently relocate for work. The Election Commission should take the initiative to reach out to them, rather than placing the entire burden on the individuals themselves.

The Supreme Court further directed that the list of individuals removed from the electoral roll should be made public. This information should be provided in simple Hindi and local languages, explaining the reason for the removal and the consequences of failing to respond.

Justice Bagchi remarked that the orders previously issued in the context of Bihar do not resolve all issues pertaining to the 'SIR' (Summary Revision/Verification) process. Furthermore, a final decision has yet to be reached regarding the validity of the scrutiny process concerning logical discrepancies in the electoral roll.

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