Delhi Sikh Body, SAD hold protests against forceful conversion of Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir

Two girls belonging to the Sikh community were allegedly forcibly converted and wedded to elderly men of a different religion in Srinagar.

Two girls belonging to the Sikh community were allegedly forcibly converted and wedded to elderly men of a different religion in Srinagar. According to reports, one of the two girls was handed over to her family after protests broke out against the conversion.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa led protests across Srinagar and Delhi. Protesters raised slogans like "we won't accept religious conversion".

A Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation also met LG Manoj Sinha and demanded an anti-conversion law in Srinagar, just like the ones instituted in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Shiromani Akali Dal President (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also took to Twitter and expressed 'shock' over the abduction and marriage of a Sikh girl in Srinagar.

"Shocked to learn that our Sikh daughter Manmeet Kaur was kidnapped and forcibly married to an elderly man of a different community in Srinagar. Have asked DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji to immediately rush there & ensure justice is delivered to the victim family," Badal tweeted.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is also the President of DSGMC and has alleged that 'Love Jihad' is being plotted in the valley. He was the face of protests in both cities.

In a statement, Sirsa thanked LG Sinha and said that he addressed the committee's concerns related to the safety of Sikh girls in the valley and the 'harmful' trend of religious conversion.

"Thanking LG, Jammu Kashmir Manoj Sinha Ji for immediately issuing directions with respect to the issue of forced Nikah of Sikh daughters in Srinagar. He has assured us that the Sikh girl who was forcibly converted would be returned back to her family. He addressed our concerns related to the safety of Sikh girls in the valley and this harmful trend of religious conversion," said Sirsa.

