Image Source : PTI Delhi: Shahdara Additional DCP tests positive for COVID-19

The Additional DCP of shahdara has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Rohit Rajbir Singh's test was conducted two days ago. Along with him, two more staff members have also been found positive.

Delhi recorded 13 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus fatalities in the national capital, according to city government authorities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday mounted to 7,639, with 406 new cases.

In the first week of May, the city had also recorded its largest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases.

