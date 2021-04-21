Delhi: Shahabuddin tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to DDU hospital from Tihar jail

Image Source : PTI/FILE MP: Shahabuddin tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to hospital from Tihar jail

Gangster and former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who is lodged in Tihar Jail and serving a life term in a murder case, has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Shahabuddin has been shifted to DDU hospital from Delhi's Tihar jail after his health condition deteriorated. However, the Tihar Jail administration says that Shahbuddin's condition was fine.

Meanwhile, as many as 59 prisoners and 7 jail staff were infected as of April 12 in three jails in Tihar, which figures have increased to 117 prisoners and 14 jail staff as of April 17. There are a total of 18,900 inmates in the Delhi Prisons comprising Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli jails. However, the intake capacity is just 10,026 inmates.

Shahabuddin is serving a life sentence in a 2004 double murder case in which two brothers were killed for not paying extortion money. He was declared a history-sheeter Type A, or one who is beyond reform and has been a member of the legislative assembly on two occasions and a member of Parliament four times.

ALSO READ: No dearth of oxygen at Delhi hospitals, say L-G House sources

Latest India News