Delhi: Several cars gutted after fire breaks out at Mahindra service centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A fire broke out at a Mahindra car service centre in Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a Mahindra service centre in the Mayapuri Phase-1 area of New Delhi on Wednesday, gutting several cars in the process.

According to the police, the the fire broke out on the first floor of the showroom, as reported by PTI. The situation has been brought under control by 25 fire tenders dowsing the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

A call about the fire was received at 7.25 am and fire tenders were pressed into action, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said teams of police and the DDMA were also involved in dousing the flames. At least 15-20 cars were gutted due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

ALSO READ | Telangana: Massive fire breaks out in Secunderabad; 3 shops gutted in Pallika Bazar

Latest India News