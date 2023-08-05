Delhi Services Bill likely to be tabled for its consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on August 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Services Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on August 7

The central government is likely to table the Delhi Services Bill for its consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Monday (August 7). Earlier on August 3, the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.

The Bill, which gives the Delhi Lieutenant Governor a final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will strengthen the central government's control over the national capital."The Delhi services bill will come up in Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7). Voting for the passage of the bill will be held the same day in the evening after the conclusion of a discussion on the bill," news agency PTI reported citing sources.

BJD, YSRCP to support govt on the bill

The NDA has 106 (excluding 5 nominated MPs and including NCP-Ajit Pawar's Praful Patel) members in the Rajya Sabha, while the 26-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has the support of 98 members. Meanwhile, the non-aligned parties have 29 members. Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will vote with the Opposition bloc. It has 7 members in the house. The BJD and YSRCP have nine members each and they have decided to extend their support to the ruling government for the crucial bill.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi likely to initiate debate from Oppn side

They further stated that Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a senior Congress lawmaker and Supreme Court lawyer, is expected to initiate the debate from the opposition side. Singhvi had represented the Delhi government in the Supreme Court in the matter related to the control of administrative services. The ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19. This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP-led Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the control of Group-A and DANICS officers in the National Capital Territory government. Responding to the debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that the central government has the power to make laws on Union territories and Delhi being a Union territory, the Centre enjoys full rights to make rules for it as well.

