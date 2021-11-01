Delhi schools welcome students after 19-month hiatus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi's Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited schools in West Vinod Nagar of East Delhi to seek the opinion of students and teachers

The schools in Delhi have resumed physical classes from Monday (November 1) with 50 per cent attendance and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Delhi's Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited schools in West Vinod Nagar of East Delhi to seek the opinion of students and teachers. "Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols," Sisodia tweeted.

Image Source : ANI Schools in Delhi reopened from Monday with 50 per cent attendance

Image Source : ANI Students back to school after 19-month. Visuals from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya Raj Niwas Marg

Image Source : ANI "Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols," Sisodia said

Image Source : ANI The city government had last week said that schools for nursery to Class 8 will be allowed to reopen in the national capital from November 1

Image Source : ANI Offline classes for students of Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th, coaching institutes and institutes for higher studies were allowed in September

Image Source : ANI According to the Delhi government order, schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue

Image Source : ANI Delhi schools reopened for all classes after a year-long closure. Visuals from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya West Vinod Nagar

Image Source : ANI DDMA in its guidelines asked schools in the city to ensure mandatory thermal screening of students and staff, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements and avoiding routine guest visits

