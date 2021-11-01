Monday, November 01, 2021
     
Delhi schools welcome students after 19-month hiatus

Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited schools in West Vinod Nagar of East Delhi to seek the opinion of students and teachers

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2021 10:09 IST
Delhi's Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Image Source : ANI

Delhi's Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited schools in West Vinod Nagar of East Delhi to seek the opinion of students and teachers 

The schools in Delhi have resumed physical classes from Monday (November 1) with 50 per cent attendance and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Delhi's Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited schools in West Vinod Nagar of East Delhi to seek the opinion of students and teachers. "Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols," Sisodia tweeted.

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

Schools in Delhi reopened from Monday with 50 per cent attendance 

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

Students back to school after 19-month. Visuals from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya Raj Niwas Marg

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

"Happy that schools have reopened today especially for nursery to 8th classes. We're following all COVID protocols," Sisodia said  

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

The city government had last week said that schools for nursery to Class 8 will be allowed to reopen in the national capital from November 1 

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

Offline classes for students of Class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th, coaching institutes and institutes for higher studies were allowed in September

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

According to the Delhi government order, schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue 

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

Delhi schools reopened for all classes after a year-long closure. Visuals from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya West Vinod Nagar

India Tv - Delhi schools reopening

Image Source : ANI

DDMA in its guidelines asked schools in the city to ensure mandatory thermal screening of students and staff, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements and avoiding routine guest visits

