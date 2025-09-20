Delhi schools receive bomb threat; students and staff evacuated Delhi schools, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, received bomb threat calls today. The police has evacuated students and staff as bomb disposal squads conducted thorough searches.

New Delhi:

Multiple schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, received bomb threat calls early morning on September 20. Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal units were immediately dispatched to the affected schools to carry out swift evacuations and ensure safety. All students and staff members were evacuated to safer areas while a detailed search operation is underway.

Recent bomb threats in Delhi schools raise alarm

This bomb threat incident is the latest in a series of such incidents in the national capital. Just a month ago, Delhi schools were on high alert after a similar threat was received. On August 21, 2025, at least six schools in Delhi were targeted with bomb threats, prompting large-scale search operations by emergency teams, including the Delhi Fire Services.

32 schools received bomb threats on August 18

Similarly, around 32 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, but they were again declared 'hoax'. Most of the schools, the official said, were from Delhi's Dwarka - Delhi Public School, BGS International Public School, Shri Venkateshwar School, Global School, Shiksha Bharti Global School, and more.

Later, the Delhi Police said it is trying to trace the IP address of the sender. "We are coordinating with service providers to trace the IP location and will examine whether the same source is behind earlier threats received by other institutions this year," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.