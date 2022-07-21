Delhi: School bus carrying 21 children catches fire in Rohini Sector 7, no causalities

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Visuals of the school bus that caught on fire

Delhi: A school bus carrying 21 children and a driver caught fire in sector 7 of Rohini in Delhi on Thursday. All the children and the driver escaped safely.

The Delhi Police said that the school bus belonged to Bal Bharti Public School. There were 21 children and a driver on board.

Apart from the bus, three other cars were also gutted. Images showed that the flame was bursting high in the air. Cars that were parked next to the bus also were seen catching fire.

A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site, and an investigation is underway. The call for the fire came in at 2.14 pm. The fire was extinguished soon.

