Delhi's Sant Parmanand Hospital sends SOS as oxygen supply runs low, around 80 critical

Image Source : PTI Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling center, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronavirus cases. (Representational image)

Delhi's Sant Parmanand Hospital on Saturday flagged that it is dangerously running on low level of oxygen supply which can lead to a very serious adverse patient incident.

The hospital has informed that there are 53 patients on liquid oxygen support which is left for just 2 hours while 25 patients are on D Type calenders which are also running out of oxygen.

ALSO READ | Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week, tweets CM Kejriwal

Despite sending a number of manpower and transportation to the alloted oxygen stations, we are not getting the adequate supply. We are facing supply uncertainities and leading to serious concerns regading a calamitous incident involving patients being maintained on oxygen, the Hospital informed.

The hospital has appealed to the state and central government to help them procure supply of oxygen immediately to avert an imminent crisis.

ALSO READ | Water has gone above head, arrange everything now: Delhi HC raps Centre

Latest India News