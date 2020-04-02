Delhi's tally of coronavirus cases rises to 293; 182 from Markaz Nizamuddin

File

The coronavirus cases in the national capital have increased to 293 with 182 patients from Markaz Nizamuddin, Delhi's Health Department said today. Two people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz died due to the infection on Thursday.

According to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there are 208 active coronavirus cases in Delhi who are admitted to different hospitals and 202 of them are in a stable condition. The figure includes 51 people who had foreign travel history and 29 of their family members.

The virus has not started spreading among the people so far in the national capital, Kejriwal had said.

A total of 2,943 people, including 1,810 from the Markaz, have been quarantined by the government, Kejriwal said, adding that 21,307 have been directed for self-quarantine at their homes. The chief minister appealed to Delhiites to stay indoors and follow the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

As per the last update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of the coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 2,069. At least 53 people have died due to the virus so far.

(With PTI inputs)