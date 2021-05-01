Delhi's Greater Kailash Police Station provides medical oxygen to needy

Image Source : PTI The police station in New Delhi's Greater Kailash has arranged two big oxygen cylinders that are directed to help out relatives of coronavirus patients.

The police station in New Delhi's Greater Kailash has arranged two big oxygen cylinders that are directed to help out relatives of coronavirus patients. With the rising number of COVID 19 cases and a perpetual lack of oxygen supply in hospitals for needy patients, this development comes as a relief.

Police received a distress call on Friday from a resident of Greater Kailash who said he has COVID-19 patients in his family and they were running out of oxygen, said Station House Officer Greater Kailash Ritesh Sharma.

"We immediately responded to the call and took the empty cylinder from him. The cylinder was filled with oxygen and later handed over to him," Sharma said.

Sharma also assured that the staff of the police station is continuously in the process of collectively helping the citizens in an emergency.

"We are trying to arrange all the emergency services for the residents. Our personnel keeps waiting for hours in a queue to fill the oxygen cylinders from different parts of the national capital and NCR to further supply the gas to needy people. We are doing our jobs which are helping the citizens," the SHO said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said police personnel, in these challenging times, are extending help to the needy people, also by providing rations.

"Besides helping senior citizens and women, they are also ensuring a green corridor to the oxygen and other emergency vehicles. They are also performing the last rites of many deceased people, whose families are unable to perform their last rites due to various reasons. This is the humane face of Delhi Police, which has been at the forefront of the fight against this pandemic," the DCP said.

The coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital and many are losing the battle against this deadly virus. Delhi recorded as many as 27,047 fresh coronavirus cases Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 11,49,333, while the death toll mounted to 16,147.

