Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi's child protection, correctional homes to be made world-class like govt schools: DWCD Minister

Delhi's child protection, correctional homes to be made world-class like govt schools: DWCD Minister

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam conducted a surprise inspection of government child protection and correctional homes and asked officials to interact with the children there regularly.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2022 21:44 IST
Delhi Women and Child Development, DWCD, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Delhi government child protection home
Image Source : PTI

"Our aim is that all ashrams of the Delhi government become world-class like government schools in the capital and that the entire country adopts it as a model," Gautam said. 

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said all child protection and correctional homes in the national capital will be made world-class like government schools in the city.

The minister conducted a surprise inspection of government child protection and correctional homes and asked officials to interact with the children there regularly.

"This will help establish a direct communication channel with the children and raise their self-confidence. It will also ensure that all the problems regarding maintenance and facilities are resolved quickly," a statement quoted Gautam as saying.

"Our aim is that all ashrams of the Delhi government become world-class like government schools in the capital and that the entire country adopts it as a model," he said. 

Also Read | New arrival terminal at Delhi airport's T1 to be operational from tomorrow

Also Read | Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets additional charge

Latest India News

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News