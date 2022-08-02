Delhi: Robbery, shooting reported in Najafgarh, culprits held

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Both the accused have claimed to be 17 years of age and residents of Jhajjar district of Haryana, police said.

Delhi robbery incident: The police on Tuesday used CCTV footage to nab two youths for allegedly robbing a silver jewellery store in Delhi's Najafgarh area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan said that the store owner had been shot at in an attempt to get away from the store.

"The store owner sustained a bullet wound in his jaw," he added. The two men had looted around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 from the cash box of the shop. The Najafgarh Police Station had received a call reporting the incident around 12 pm. The call was made by the store owner's bother, the senior official said.

In one of the CCTV footage, the two accused were seen running from a street with one of them carrying a gun in his hand, they said. When the police went to catch them one of the two opened fire. In retaliation, the police fired two rounds hitting one of them in the leg. Both the accused have claimed to be 17 years of age and residents of Jhajjar district of Haryana, Vardhan said.

They said that they, along with their three other associates, had come to Najafgarh to commit robberies. They had come on a bike stolen from the Badli area in Jhajjar. The other accused have been identified and raids are on to nab them, police said, adding the injured robber was sent to a hospital.

The age of both the accused is being checked, they said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

