Delhi riots: AAP govt, MHA give nod to prosecute Umar Khalid under UAPA

Trouble for former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid is set to rise as the Delhi government has sanctioned his prosecution under the stringent anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the Delhi riots. The Union Home Ministry has also given a go ahead to the Delhi police in the matter.

"We have received prosecution sanction against Umar Khalid in connection with a case registered against him under the UAPA. We have received sanctions from both the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs," news agency PTI quoted a senior Delhi police officer, as saying.

The Delhi Police, that received the permission from the Delhi government and Home Ministry a fortnight ago, is now planning to file a supplementary charge sheet naming Umar Khalid.

"To prosecute one under section 13 of the UAPA, we need sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which we have already received. For prosecution under section -- 16,17 and 18 of the UAPA, we have received sanction from the Delhi government," the officer said.

Umar Khalid was arrested on September 13 under the UAPA act in a case related to communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi in February this year. Over 50 people were killed in the violence.

