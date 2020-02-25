Image Source : FILE Delhi Violence: Use social media responsibly, urges Delhi Police

Delhi violence: Delhi Police, in a tweet from their official handle, has appealed for calm as parts of Delhi continue to be severely hit by horrific violence. The police have said that "social media platforms should be used responsibly". It was observed on Tuesday that a number of messages and videos were doing round on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter etc. Not all such information was passed on after due verification by social media users. Delhi Police appeared to quell the rumour mills via their appeal.

The statement issued by Delhi Police does not mention Citizenship (Amendment) Act but takes note of "stone-pelting, arson and damage" in Northeast Delhi. Delhi Police warned that strict action will be taken against whoever resorts to rumour mongering and violence.

Appeal for Peace pic.twitter.com/IgcUvRVyZv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 25, 2020

Violence in Delhi has reached horrific levels. What started as a clash between pro and anti-CAA protesters soon spiralled into large scale frenzty. Northeast Delhi has been the worst hit. Curfew was imposed in Chandbagh, Karwal Nagar, Maujpur and Jaffrabad in Northeast Delhi. There was a massive scuffle between the violent mob and security personnel in Chandbagh. Acid was hurled at paramilitary forces elsewhere.

Till the time of publishing of this story, the death toll had reached 13.