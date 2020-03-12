Image Source : INDIA TV India TV report echoes in Rajya Sabha, Prakash Javdekar speaks on Habibur Rehman hate speech

India TV's report on Maulana Habibur Rehman's hate speech echoed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Union Minister Prakash Javdekar mentioned Maulana Habibur Rehman's hate speech and quoted him to read out his controversial statements. India TV has already aired a show on Maulana Habibur Rehman's hate speech.

Javdekar said that Rehman had made the controversial speech during a jalsa in Punjab. Javdekar quoted sentences from Rehman's speech.

"Wake up! Simply running shop is not of any use. You'll realise this when they will drag you by your beards. Wake up, there is time still. Our daughters are sitting in Jamia," said Javdekar quoting Maulana Habibur Rehman.



"We have to fight on our own. No one will come to save us. You will be obliterated if you don't do this," Javdekar added as he quoted the Maulana.

"Isn't this a hate speech?" asked Javdekar.

The video of Maulana Habibur Rehman also shows him chiding Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.