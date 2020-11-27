Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO Delhi riots: Delhi police likely to release photos of 20 accused

The Delhi Police is likely to release photographs of 20 people accused in the Northeast Delhi riots which will put up at public places across the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

Police also said that a reward will be given to anyone who provides information about the accused in connection with the riots which took place in February this year.

On December 15 last year, protesters had turned violent, torching four public buses and two police vehicles and pelting stones at the police and civilians, near JMI. At least 40 people including students, policemen and firefighters were injured in the incident.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

