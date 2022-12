Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

Delhi riots-accused Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail for 7 days by a sessions court in Delhi on Monday.

He has been granted bail for the period of one week from 23rd to 30th December. He has to surrender on December 30.

Khalid had been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to Delhi riots, which took place in February, 2020.

