Delhi restaurants to close till March 31, food takeaway/delivery to continue: kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said restaurants in Delhi will remain closed till March 31. Addressing the media, he said, "We have decided to close restaurants in Delhi till March 31. Eating at restaurants will be prohibited but take away of foods or delivery of food will continue." Announcing several steps to combat the coronavirus outbreak and asking citizens not to panic, The chief minister said that not more than 20 or more people will not be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conferences purposes in the state.

He further said that the government have started stamping people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine upon their arrival in India.

"There are instances of such people fleeing home. If such persons don't keep themselves in quarantine, govt will be forced to arrest them and lodge FIR against them," he said.

The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, ven as the country imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, postponing ICSE and CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams and stepping up vigil at airports.

Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four.

Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners.

Tamil Nadu and Punjab have two cases so far. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Puducherry and Chandigarh have reported one case each. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

