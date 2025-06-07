Delhi reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, active cases in India rise to 5,755

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the national capital to 665. Across the country, the total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 5,755.
Meanwhile, four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, one each from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
Among the states, Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,806, followed by Gujarat with 717, Maharashtra with 577, and Karnataka with 444. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise precautions to prevent further spread.
Mock drills across states
In response to the rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to assess facility-level preparedness. States have been directed to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines.
Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care.
Centre Holds High-Level Review Meetings on COVID-19 Preparedness
A series of high-level technical review meetings were conducted on June 2 and 3, chaired by Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), to assess the ongoing COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures. These sessions included participation from key health bodies such as the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).
In addition to central agencies, representatives from Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and officials from all states and Union Territories took part in the discussions. The meetings focused on evaluating the current state of COVID-19 management and ensuring that adequate preventive and response measures are in place nationwide
(Inputs by Anamika Gaur)