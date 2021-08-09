Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI A health worker wearing a PPE kit collects a sample from a woman for the COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test.

Delhi recorded 39 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,067. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 76 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital rose to 0.08 per cent.

On Sunday, the capital reported 66 cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 46,447 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,800 in the national capital, including 14,11,235 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 498, of which 178 are in home isolation

