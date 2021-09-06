COVID: Delhi reports zero death, 32 new cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a passenger at Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi.

Delhi on Monday recorded zero Covid deaths for the sixth consecutive day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 32 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,082.

This is the 25th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that no deaths have been reported in a day. The national capital has not recorded any fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 30 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent. On Saturday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Friday, 35 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,37,991 in the national capital. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

