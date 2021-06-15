Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 228 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Delhi reported 228 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.31 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,851. As many as 12 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.32 percent.

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures. The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,291 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,31,498 in the national capital, including 14,03,569 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 3,078, of which 841 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

