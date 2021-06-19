Delhi records 135 new coronavirus cases; 7 deaths, lowest since April 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 135 new coronavirus cases

Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 new coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,907. As many as 7 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 1, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.18 percent.

This is also the first time the daily fatality count has slipped into single-digit since April 1 when the city had recorded nine deaths and 2,790 cases, the data stated. Delhi had on April 3 recorded 10 deaths due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent. It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths, according to official figures.

On Thursday, 158 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

On Friday, the cases further dipped to 165 with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, while the death count had stood at 14.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22, there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 75,687 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,32,168 in the national capital, including 14,04,889 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 2,372, of which 668 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

