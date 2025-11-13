Delhi Red Fort blast: Death count rises to 13 as another injured succumbs at LNJP Hospital Delhi Red Fort blast: A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening.

New Delhi:

The death count in the blast near Red Fort in Delhi earlier this week has risen to 13, after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at LNJP Hospital, officials said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Bilal, who had been undergoing treatment for severe burn and blast injuries.

According to Delhi Police, information about Bilal's death was received from the hospital early Thursday morning. His post-mortem examination will be conducted later in the day.

Many of the injured are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the city, with a few reported to be in critical condition.

FSL, Delhi Police team recover body parts in New Lajpat Rai Market

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police on Thursday recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives. The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

Investigations into the terror attack are being led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the case earlier this week.

Amid ongoing investigation, the DNA test of samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded. The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent here for examination, the sources said, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site.

Security agencies have also recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. According to the information from the diaries, it can be said that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

Bus tyre burst creates panic in Mahipalpur

Meanwhile, the loud sound caused by a bus tyre burst caused panic among locals in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning. The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing them about a blast-like loud sound heard near Radisson in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.

Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "The caller was contacted and he informed that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found."

"During local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said.

The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry, he added.

Also Read:

Also Read: