Delhi Red Fort blast: Accused Muzammil Ganai, Adeel Rather, 2 others sent to 10-day judicial custody As many as 15 persons were killed after a powerful blast took place in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on the evening of November 10 near Lal Quila Metro Station. Several persons were injured in the incident. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

New Delhi:

Delhi blast prime accused Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Mufto Irfan Ahmad Wagay have been remanded in 10-day judicial custody by Patiala House Court. All four accused were produced before the court after their 10-day custody ended on Saturday.

As many as seven persons have so far been arrested in a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which is directly linked to the Delhi blast case.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA said in a statement.

Delhi Police traces two more hideouts linked to Dr Muzammil Ganaie

Delhi Police have identified two additional hideouts allegedly used by Dr Muzammil Ganaie as the investigation into the case continues. Officers say the locations were taken on rent under false pretences and were used over several months.

According to police sources, cited by PTI, apart from the spaces already found in Fatehpur Taga and Dhauj in Faridabad, Ganaie had also rented a house in Khori Jamalpur village. He reportedly told the owner, a former sarpanch, that he planned to start a fruit business. He had also secured a small room on a farmer’s land.

The rented house belonged to Jumma Khan and consisted of three bedrooms, a hall and a kitchen. It was situated above Khan’s plastic raw material workshop and was located roughly four kilometres from Al-Falah University, where Ganaie was employed before being detained by the Jammu & Kashmir Police. Sources said he lived there from April to July, paying a monthly rent of Rs 8,000.

Recently, a National Investigation Agency team brought Ganaie back to the village as part of its probe into the Delhi blast case. During the visit, NIA officers questioned Khan for several hours regarding the property and Ganaie’s stay.

Delhi explosion case

Preliminary investigations linked the explosion to a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad. Several suspects have already been taken into custody, and authorities are conducting an extensive probe to dismantle the entire network behind the attack.

