Delhi records spike of 2,137 COVID-19 cases, tally to over 36,000; death toll 1,214

With the highest single-day spike of 2,137 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the total tally in Delhi crossed the 36,000-mark as the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said.

According to a health bulletin of the Delhi health department, 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time that over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous biggest jump in fresh cases at 1,877 was recorded on Thursday.

The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,214 while the total number of cases mounted to 36,824, the bulletin stated, adding that 58 fatalities, that occurred between May 9 and June 6, were also declared on Friday.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

