PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 12, 2022 11:18 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi records minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 15.6 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am, it added.

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, it said.

The city's air quality remained in the "moderate" category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) read 158 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

