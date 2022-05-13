Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Delhi records highest ever GST collection of over Rs 2,800 crore for April month

Highlights Delhi registered a record Goods and Services Tax collection of Rs 2,898 crore

This was recorded in the first month of financial year 2022-23, said the officials

The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore

Delhi registered a record Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Rs 2,898 crore in the first month of financial year 2022-23, said the officials on Thursday (May 12).

This is the city's highest-ever GST collection for April, they said.

The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said.

The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read: Heatwave returns, mercury soars to 45° Celsius in parts of Delhi

Also Read: Delhi staring at major water crisis? AAP govt sends Haryana third SOS in two weeks

Latest India News