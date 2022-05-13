Friday, May 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi records highest ever GST collection of over Rs 2,800 crore for April month

Delhi records highest ever GST collection of over Rs 2,800 crore for April month

The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID during past 2-years, officials said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2022 8:27 IST
Delhi records highest ever GST collection of over Rs 2800 crore for April month, latest national cap
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM.

Delhi records highest ever GST collection of over Rs 2,800 crore for April month

 

Highlights

  • Delhi registered a record Goods and Services Tax collection of Rs 2,898 crore
  • This was recorded in the first month of financial year 2022-23, said the officials
  • The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore

Delhi registered a record Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Rs 2,898 crore in the first month of financial year 2022-23, said the officials on Thursday (May 12).

This is the city's highest-ever GST collection for April, they said.

The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said.

The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read: Heatwave returns, mercury soars to 45° Celsius in parts of Delhi

Also Read: Delhi staring at major water crisis? AAP govt sends Haryana third SOS in two weeks

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News