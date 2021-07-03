Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 86 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Delhi recorded 86 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,988. Five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.11 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,619 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Over 82 lakh people vaccinated against Covid in Delhi so far

More than 1.6 lakh Covid vaccines were administered in the national capital on Friday, taking the total number of people who have been inoculated to over 82 lakh, the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin said.

The bulletin issued on Saturday said a total of 82,12,158 vaccines have been administered in the national capital so far. Of them, 63,45,239 are first doses and 18,66,919 second doses, it said.

According to the city's daily vaccination bulletin, 1,60,738 people were vaccinated on Friday, out of which 1,30,487 beneficiaries received their first dose and 30,251 were given their second dose, it said.

Of the total people vaccinated on Friday, 44,512 were in the 45-60 years age group and 1,14,462 were in the 18-44 years age group, it said.

Delhi, which received 50,000 doses of Covaxin on Friday, has 4,78,000 vaccines in its balance stock, it said.

This includes 2,68,000 shots of Covaxin and 2,10,000 of Covishield, it said. According to the bulletin, the present Covid vaccines stock will last for two days.

The vaccination programme is running at 1,374 centres with a capacity of administering 2,26,552 vaccine doses daily, it added.

The case tally stands at 14,34,460 in the national capital, including 14,08,456 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,016, of which 305 are in home isolation.

