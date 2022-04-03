Delhi receives no rain in March after four years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi receives no rain in March after 4 years.

The national capital has witnessed a "dry March" after a gap of four years as no rainfall occurred throughout the month.

An IMD official told news agency IANS that in the past 120 years, such a dry March month was only seen 12 times. The last time it was in 2018, when the city received no rain during the month of March in Delhi.

According to the weather department. the normal rainfall during the month of March is 15.9 mm. However, during March, 0.0 mm rainfall was recorded. The actual rainfall was -100 per cent below normal than the long period average.

In terms of temperature, the highest maximum was 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded on March 30. The all-time record of maximum temperature for the month is 40.6 degrees Celsius recorded on March 31, 1945.

