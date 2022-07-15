Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped inside car in south Delhi; 3 accused held

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV She was gang-raped inside a parked car in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur.

Highlights The accused were aged 23, 25 and 35 years.

The accused offered her a ride in the car of another person accompanying them

The girl, however, claimed in her statement that her male friend did not commit any offence

Delhi rape: A class-10 girl was allegedly kidnapped from a market in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar and then gang-raped in Mahipalpur on Friday. The incident took place on July 6 inside a parked car in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur and all the three accused, including the rape survivor's male friend, have been arrested, the police said. The accused were aged 23, 25 and 35 years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call was received around 4 am on July 8 at Vasant Vihar police station from a hospital informing that a person has come with his daughter who was alleging that three persons teased her.

When the girl was examined by a woman councillor, she told her that two persons who she knew met her near Vasant Vihar market at around 8.

30 pm on July 6 and offered her a ride in the car of another person accompanying them.

"All the four went to Mahipalpur where they bought liquor and drank that. Thereafter, they drove to a secluded area where the girl male friend kissed her while the other two raped her," the DCP said. From there, they all went to Gurugram before returning home, the police said.

The girl, however, claimed in her statement that her male friend did not commit any offence and was only trying to save her, they said.

"The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act and IPC was registered at the Vasant Vihar police station," the DCP said, adding further investigation was underway.



(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Minor raped by eight people in Delhi, 4 held so far

Latest India News