Home Ministry, Delhi Police meet to take cognisance of recent rape cases; fast-track courts to hear matters

Home Ministry, Delhi Police meet to take cognizance of recent rape cases; fast-track courts to hear matters

The Union Home Ministry along with the Delhi Police took cognizance of the Nangal and Mayur Vihar rape cases at a meeting on Thursday. Both the matters will be heard in Fast-Track Special Courts, a Home Ministry spokesperson said, adding that the Delhi Police will file a chargesheet within 30 days of registering the case.

"On the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah, the MHA along with the Delhi Police reviewed the Nangal and Mayur Vihar rape cases. The Delhi Police is committed to file a chargesheet before the concerned court within 30 days of registering the case, in order to make sure that a hearing commences as soon as possible. Both the matters will be heard in Fast-Track Special Courts," the spokesperson informed on Twitter.

The intervention comes as the national capital witnessed two rapes in August.

On Wednesday, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Earlier this month, a minor girl died under suspicious circumstances. Her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

