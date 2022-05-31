Tuesday, May 31, 2022
     
  4. Delhi: Brawl between two student groups of Ramjas college over allegedly editing caste-based slogan

Delhi: Brawl between two student groups of Ramjas college over allegedly editing caste-based slogan

Delhi Police informed that 2-3 students from both sides suffered minor injuries. Complaints have been received from both the groups alleging excesses by the other group.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2022 23:34 IST
Ramjas College.
Image Source : @HAILRAMJAS

Ramjas College.

Highlights

  • Two student groups of Ramjas college indulged into brawl
  • The brawl took place over allegedly editing a caste-based slogan
  • Delhi Police said at least 2-3 people have been injured in the brawl

At least 3 students were injured after a brawl took place between two groups at the Ramjas college in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to reports, one group having affiliation with SFI edited a caste-based slogan painted by ABVP supporters over a wall and changed it to another caste-based slogan, Delhi Police informed.

2-3 students from both sides suffered minor injuries. Complaints have been received from both the groups alleging excesses by the other group. Legal action is being initiated as per law, Police said. More to follow.

