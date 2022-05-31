Delhi: Brawl between two student groups of Ramjas college over allegedly editing caste-based slogan

Follow us on Image Source : @HAILRAMJAS Ramjas College.

Highlights Two student groups of Ramjas college indulged into brawl

The brawl took place over allegedly editing a caste-based slogan

Delhi Police said at least 2-3 people have been injured in the brawl

At least 3 students were injured after a brawl took place between two groups at the Ramjas college in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to reports, one group having affiliation with SFI edited a caste-based slogan painted by ABVP supporters over a wall and changed it to another caste-based slogan, Delhi Police informed.

2-3 students from both sides suffered minor injuries. Complaints have been received from both the groups alleging excesses by the other group. Legal action is being initiated as per law, Police said. More to follow.

ALSO READ | Rajya Sabha elections: As Congress releases candidates list, many within the party raise concern

ALSO READ | Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9 in alleged money laundering case

Latest India News