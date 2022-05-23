Waterlogging, traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR following heavy downpour; several houses collapse

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi-NCR

Highlights Delhi has been reeling under severe heatwave since the past few days

Heavy rains, hailstorm and thunderstorms brought much relief to the heat conditions in Delhi today

The IMD said the temperature fell to 18 degrees Celsius today morning in Delhi

Heavy rains and thunderstorms brought much respite from the heatwave in Delhi-NCR on Monday, however, office goers had to suffer due to traffic snarls at various places. According to the details, waterlogging was reported in several areas, including on the national highway (NH)-48, the Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday said.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police said: "Waterlogging has been reported at Narsinghpur on NH-48. Our traffic police personnel are on the spot to facilitate traffic movement. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly."

Traffic congestion was also reported on the Narsinghpur-Jaipur route.

Meanwhile, visuals from ITO also showed traffic snarls amid downpour in the national capital.

Flight operations were also affected at the Delhi Airport today morning, with several flights delayed and being diverted to Jaipur and other airports. Two flights were also cancelled, informed sources with the Delhi Airport.

Houses collapse in Delhi

There were also some reports of house collapse in parts of Delhi today morning.

In West Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, a house collapsed at around 5 am. Those trapped inside were rescued.

A similar incident was reported from the Jyoti Nagar area at around 6 am Two fire engines were dispatched and there were no reports of any injuries.

The third incident was reported from the Shankar Road area in Central Delhi, where a rescue operation is ongoing.

The fourth incident was reported from Moti Nagar area of West Delhi at 6:36 am. The fire department has sent two engines to the spot.

The rescue operation is on while no one was hurt in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Heavy rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected, temp drastically falls to 18° C

Latest India News