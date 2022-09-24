Delhi rains: List of roads to avoid due to waterlogging | Check Here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The traffic police helpline on Friday received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 due to fallen trees.

Delhi rains : As rains lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas for the third consecutive day on Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid certain stretches due to waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. The traffic police also advised the people to plan their journey accordingly.

It tweeted, "Due to incessant Delhi rains in the last 24 hours, many roads have been affected by waterlogging, uprooting of trees and potholes. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience."

"Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

"Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

"Traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to a pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

According to the traffic helpline, they have received 16 calls related to traffic jams, three related to waterlogging and five related to a tree falling.

Some commuters posted on social media that the traffic was heavy in the Azadpur area of northwest Delhi. Another user said there was traffic congestion in the Najafgarh area. There were reports of trees falling on Arvindo Marg near Adhchini red light and near Mahipalpur towards Chhattarpur.

Rains continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday.

The weather department had issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations.

The traffic police helpline on Friday received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 due to fallen trees. While on Thursday, it received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to the uprooting of trees from different parts of the national capital.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 100 per cent, as per data shared by the IMD. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (41) category around 7 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

