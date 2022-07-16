Gear up Delhiites! Rains, thunderstorms predicted in city today, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gear up Delhites! Rains, thunderstorms predicted in city today, says IMD

Delhi rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains and thunderstorms in the national capital. today. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, an IMD bulletin said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and light rains during the day, it said. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

According to the IMD, a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rains is expected in the national capital in the next few days.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (70) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With PTI Inputs)

