Delhi storm: 15 injured in chaos of sudden rain, cars damaged; LG promises action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lashed the national capital on monday.

The fierce thunderstorm and strong winds on Monday caused several trees to uproot in the national capital. This damaged vehicles and injured several people in different parts of the city. Delhi's government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Nayak Hospital (LNJP) reported that 15 injured people had been brought to the hospital on Monday after the fierce thunderstorm.

"There were three-four people who suffered fractures due to trees falling on their cars or scooters. Some suffered injuries as the (windshield or window) glass of their vehicles shattered after trees fell on them, while some sustained head injuries. None of them is in a critical condition," said LNJP Hospital's medical director Dr Suresh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Centre-run RML Hospital in Lutyens' Delhi, which was one of the worst-affected areas, reported nearly 25 such cases. "Around 20-25 patients visited the hospital between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday. None of them suffered serious injuries," said RML Hospital's medical director Dr B L Sherwal.

Delhi LG promised a thorough review of the reasons for the uprooting trees

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said the government has taken a serious note of uprooting of trees following a storm and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest. A statement issued by Raj Niwas said Saxena has asked for a thorough review and rectification of the causes so that such incidents are not repeated.

"Deeply distressed and concerned by the destruction, disruption and disturbance caused by uprooting of trees due to the 'severe storm' yesterday, the Lt Governor, Shri VK Saxena has asked for thorough review and rectification of the causes so that such incidents are not repeated," a tweet from LG office said.

Image Source : PTI Fallen trees being remonved by NDMC.

Power cuts in several parts of Delhi

The power supply was affected in areas like Dwarka, Defence Colony, Minto Road, Vijay Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Jangpura, Civil Lines, Palam Vihar, Mangolpuri, Karawal Nagar, Nand Nagri, Rohini, Pitampura, Burari, Bawana, Najafgarh, Nangloi among other places.

Image Source : PTI Vehicles move slowly during a traffic jam, after a thunderstorm, at Majnu ka Tilla in New Delhi

Several trees were uprooted in the thunderstorm

According to the data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, at least 215 trees were either uprooted or damaged across the city, excluding the Lutyens' Delhi area where 77 trees had fallen due to the thunderstorm on Monday evening. The areas under MCD where trees were uprooted included Rohini, Ajmeri Gate, Dariyaganj, Sunder Nagar, Pahadganj, Narayana, Jamia Nagar, Okhla, New friends Colony, Jangpura, Bawana Depot, Azadpur, Civil Lines, Vikaspuri, Saket, Sundar Nagri, Anand Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, ITO, and Malviya Nagar, among others.

Image Source : PTI A tree fallen on a road in Mondays thunderstorm, near India Gate in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Central dome of Jama Masjid damaged

Meanwhile, the middle dome finial of the Jama Masjid also suffered major damage in the heavy downpour and thunderstorm, causing injuries to two-three persons. The canopy at Vijay Chowk was also toppled in the rain.

Image Source : PTI Broken finials of Jama Masjid following Mondays thunderstorm, in New Delhi, Tuesday

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, also wrote to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to bring down the damaged portion.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | 33 dead in Bihar after thunderstorms, lightning; floods grip 4 districts of Assam - Top points

ALSO READ | Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Hyderabad; key areas waterlogged, electricity supply disrupted

Latest India News