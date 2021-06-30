Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Delhi to witness rain on...": IMD on delayed monsoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light rain in the next 2-3 days in Delhi, amid a delayed monsoon.

According to the forecast in national capital, light rain is predicted on July 2 and July 3, that may result in a drop in the temperature.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, however, said that condition for monsoon is still "not favourable" and will be "delayed'.

He said Wednesday's temperature in Delhi is likely to stay above 42 degrees celsius. The heatwave is likely to continue, Srivastava said.

The weather department on Monday said Delhi and nearby areas in northwest India will have to wait for another week for their first monsoonal showers.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days ahead of schedule.

Earlier, the meteorological office had said the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. However, westerly winds have been blocking its advancement into Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

