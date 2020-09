Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi receive fresh spells of monsoon showers (Representational image)

Delhi-NCR received fresh monsoon showers on Saturday evening as rains lashed several parts of the national capital. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 1.8 mm rainfall. Lodhi Road observed 2.4 mm rainfall, Ridge 1.2 mm, Palam while Aaya Nagar recorded no rainfall, a senior MeT official said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage