Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 24.3 degrees Celsius

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 71 per cent.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky.

Delhi rains: Weather has been generally pleasant in the national capital, with light rains lashing the city and temperatures seeing a dip. Likewise, light rain is predicted in the city today, as the minimum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius. The national capital had received light rainfall in parts of the city on Tuesday.

From 8:30 AM on Tuesday to 8:30 AM on Wednesday, the city recorded a rainfall of 0.7 mm, according to the data shared by the MeT Office. Delhi on Tuesday had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.



The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 71 per cent. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius.



On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (123) category around 9:30 AM, data from CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With PTI Inputs)

