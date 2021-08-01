Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy downpour; more rain, thunderstorm on forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the early hours of Sunday. In the midst of the monsoon season, the national capital has been receiving spells of rain. National weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department on Sunday morning predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi and NCR.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut, Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Khurja, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Kotputli, Khairthal, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.

On Saturday, Delhi received an average of 43.6 mm of rain till 8.30 am as the mercury reached a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius. Due to heavy rains in the last few days, a portion of a road under the IIT-Delhi flyover caved in disrupting traffic.

However, in a sigh of relief, the water level in the Yamuna river receded below the danger mark of 205.33 on Saturday morning, a day after the Delhi administration sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the river floodplains.

The water level was recorded at 205.01 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 am.It was 205.44 metres at 1 am and 205.20 metres at 6 am.

On Friday, the Delhi Police started evacuating people living on the floodplains of the Yamuna in the capital as Haryana discharged more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in the national capital for Sunday and an orange alert for Monday.

