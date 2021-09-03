Light rains likely in Delhi on Saturday: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through the waterlogged Ashok Vihar area after heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital for Saturday, predicting light rain or thundershowers. The IMD has also issued a green alert for Sunday and yellow alert from Monday to Thursday.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather and also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year on Friday.

Humidity levels oscillated between 95 per cent and 59 per cent. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Delhi recorded 1.5 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, it said.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies along with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers on Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

