Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, massive dust storm hits parts of national capital

New Delhi:

Parts of the Delhi-NCR were hit by a massive dust storm, and heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday (June 1). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dust or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning was expected in Delhi today. Rain in Delhi and the surrounding areas has made the weather pleasant. People who were enduring intense heat have received significant relief.

IMD issues weather alert for June 2, 3

The national capital experienced a welcome spell of rain, accompanied by strong winds, particularly over the southern parts of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rainfall to an east-southeastward-moving cloud cluster. The showers brought much-needed relief to residents grappling with scorching temperatures earlier in the day, which had soared above 39°C.

According to IMD data, temperatures recorded on Sunday included 39.7°C at Safdarjung, 39.5°C at Ayanagar, 39.4°C at Lodhi Road, and 39.1°C at Palam. The IMD has issued a forecast warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls over the next two days, June 2 and 3. A nowcast alert has been issued for at least eight Delhi districts: South, South East, New Delhi, East, Central, Shahdara, and North East, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 80 km/h.

Meanwhile, advisories for light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning have been issued for South West, West, and North West districts of the capital. This latest weather activity follows light showers in parts of the city on May 29, with areas such as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg experiencing brief rainfall under overcast skies. On the same day, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In a broader update, the IMD confirmed the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, the northern Bay of Bengal, remaining northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and all of Sikkim as of Thursday.

Following the monsoon’s onset, parts of Assam have already experienced heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding and landslides. The IMD has forecasted continued inclement weather in the region, with the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Assam’s western and southern districts over the next few days.

Delhi temperature

The minimum temperature of the national capital on Sunday was recorded at 27.2 degrees celsius, 0.3 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 56 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 198, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.