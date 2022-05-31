Delhi rain: Death toll rises to 3 as police find body in waterlogged underpass

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Collapsed metal structure blocks traffic after it fell in a dust storm

Highlights The man had drowned in a waterlogged underpass in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur

Efforts are on to identify the man

Barricades have been installed near the railway underpass to restrict any movement

Delhi Police have fished out the body of a man from a waterlogged railway underpass in Delhi, taking the death toll in Monday's thunderstorm and heavy rains in the city to three. According to the details, the man had drowned in a waterlogged underpass in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur.

Winds of up to 100 kmph and heavy rains battered the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting hundreds of trees, disrupting road and air traffic and damaging vehicles and buildings, including the iconic Jama Masjid.

Commenting on the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey on Tuesday said, "Around 10:22 pm on Monday, a call was received at the Pul Prahladpur police station about a person drowning in the waterlogged railway underpass."

After searching the underpass for half-an-hour, divers from a rescue team fished out a man’s body, aged around 45-50 years. A tatoo reading “Kiran I Love u” was found on the right hand of the deceased man, she said.

Efforts are on to further identify him, the DCP said.

Barricades had been installed near the railway underpass to restrict any movement by people or vehicles, the police said, adding that the body has been kept at the AIIMS mortuary for an autopsy.

Delhi witnessed 'severe' intensity storm on Monday

Monday’s storm was the first one of "severe" intensity in Delhi since 2018, a Met department official said.

Delhi recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, and the thunderstorm led to a drastic fall in the temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory -- from 40 degrees Celsius at 4:20 pm to 25 degrees Celsius at 5:40 pm.

A 50-year-old man, Kailash, died in the Jama Masjid area in central Delhi after a portion of a balcony of his neighbour's house fell on him during the strong winds when he was standing outside his residence.

In the Angoori Bagh area of north Delhi, a 65-year-old homeless man identified as Basir Baba died after a Peepal tree fell on him, the police said.

Also Read | Day after heavy rains, Delhi temperature drops to 20.4° C; cloudy skies on forecast today

Latest India News