No respite from cold wave: Delhi shivers, likely to receive rainfall between February 3-5

The national capital is likely to experience rainfall between February 3 and February 5, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Saturday, Delhi woke up to another cold morning with the minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees celsius.

As per the Met Department, severe cold wave conditions will continue on Sunday as well. "Delhi may receive light rainfall between February 3 to February 5 and the cold wave will persist," the Met Department said.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal.

It said that the maximum temperature in the capital will hover around 21 degrees celsius on Saturday.

It was a clear day, with minimum visibility at Palam Observatory being around 1,200 meters, while at Safdarjung Observatory it was up to 1,000 meters in the early morning.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday and Thursday had settled at 2.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, due to the cold and dry northwesterly winds barreling through the plains.

